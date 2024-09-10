Top track

Twin Tribes - Absolute





Twin Tribes + Wingtips + DJ Max'el

Ziggy Club
Tue, 10 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ziggy Club in collaborazione con Persona Grata è lieto di presentare: Twin Tribes

Open act: Wingtips (Chicago Gothpop duo)

Hailing from Texas, Twin Tribes is an emerging force in the darkwave scene, turning heads in 2018 with the release of their...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ziggy APS.

Lineup

Wingtips, Twin Tribes

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy

Doors open9:00 pm

