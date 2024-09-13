Top track

Moves

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

F35 Presents: Cody Currie

EartH
Fri, 13 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moves
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Kitchen. | Last entry 1am.

Another F35 event. Another serious Headliner.

We're ecstatic to be welcoming Toy Tonics regular and jazz-house specialist Cody Currie to EartH Kitchen Hackney on the 13th September.

A Berlin...

Presented by Freedom35.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cody Currie

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.