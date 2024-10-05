DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HAEVN + 1ère partie : Néomí

Le Trianon
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €35.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après avoir conquis le cœur d’innombrables fans de musique avec son premier album « Eyes Closed » (2018), HAEVN dévoilera son nouvel album « Wide Awake » cet automne. Ils se lancent dans une tournée européenne, comprenant un nombre impressionnant de 30 con...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HAEVN

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

