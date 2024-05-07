Top track

Orchestra Baobab

Brighton Dome
Tue, 7 May, 6:45 pm
GigsBrighton
£40.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Orchestra Baobab

From in 1970s Dakar, Orchestra Baobab was orginally the house band for Club Baobab – the basement bar known for its starry clientele – performing sultry, melodic son cubano infused with West African influences. The group went to record 20 albums, making th Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

BRIGHTON FESTIVAL 2024

Orchestra Baobab

Legendary West African outfit celebrate half-century of Afro-Cuban beats

Last November, Orchestra Baobab unveiled 50 Ans (50 Years), the first track from the Senegalese outfit's forthcoming album that marks a half...

UNDER 14s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT
Presented by Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orchestra Baobab

Venue

Brighton Dome

Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE
Doors open6:45 pm
1700 capacity
Accessibility information

