From in 1970s Dakar, Orchestra Baobab was orginally the house band for Club Baobab – the basement bar known for its starry clientele – performing sultry, melodic son cubano infused with West African influences. The group went to record 20 albums, making th
BRIGHTON FESTIVAL 2024
Orchestra Baobab
Legendary West African outfit celebrate half-century of Afro-Cuban beats
Last November, Orchestra Baobab unveiled 50 Ans (50 Years), the first track from the Senegalese outfit's forthcoming album that marks a half...
