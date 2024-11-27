Top track

For You - My Blue Eyed Son

The Hanging Stars

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Masters of a captivating meld of blissful psychedelic folk and harmony-laden cosmic country.

The Hanging Stars release their new album A Golden Shore as they reflect on a year of triumphs. With an Americana Music Association Bob Harris -sanctioned award a...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Punk Rock Blues.
Lineup

The Hanging Stars

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
475 capacity

