Egyptian Blue

Sebright Arms
Wed, 8 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following on from the release of their hotly anticipated debut album, 'A Living Commodity' last year, Egyptian Blue will grace the Sebright Arms to showcase new material

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Egyptian Blue

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

