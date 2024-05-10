DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party

Komedia, Bath
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready for the ultimate Funk & Soul House Party! This all-new DJ show for 2023 invites fans to enter Craig’s living room as he delves into his extensive record collection to bring you straight-up groove bangers, exclusive funk and soul cuts, and much mo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Komedia Bath.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Beatles Dub Club, Craig Charles

Komedia, Bath

22-23 Westgate St, Bath BA1 1EP, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

