Myles Smith – The Slightly Less Lonely Tour

El Club Detroit
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A hugely talented singer-songwriter hailing from Luton, London whose profile has risen meteorically in the last year alongside a string of releases mixing Folk, Americana and Pop.

Hugely inspired by a broad range of music he listened to growing up, Myles...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Myles Smith

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

