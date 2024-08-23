DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dan Patlansky comes to Brighton on the 12th of April!
On Friday, 12 January saw the release of a brand new single from DAN PATLANSKY, entitled MOVIN’ ON. MOVIN’ ON is the title track from DAN’s brand new album - his 11th studio offering - set for release...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.