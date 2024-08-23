DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dan Patlansky

The Arch
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dan Patlansky comes to Brighton on the 12th of April!

On Friday, 12 January saw the release of a brand new single from DAN PATLANSKY, entitled MOVIN’ ON. MOVIN’ ON is the title track from DAN’s brand new album - his 11th studio offering - set for release...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Divergent Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Patlansky

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.