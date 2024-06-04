Top track

Go Outside

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RATBOYS

Nottingham Bodega
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Go Outside
Got a code?

About

DHP Family Presents

Ratboys

Accessibility information at: https://www.bodeganottingham.com/accessibility

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lande Hekt, RATBOYS

Venue

Nottingham Bodega

23 Pelham St, Nottingham NG1 2ED, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.