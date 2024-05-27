Top track

Hinds - Coffee

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hinds

The Lower Third
Mon, 27 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hinds - Coffee
Got a code?

About

Across a decade of raucous musical highs, Hinds have blazed a trail, recognised for their emotional openness and with their unapologetically honest, raw, fun, charming music always at the forefront. They’ve released three critically acclaimed albums, 2016’...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Amigas.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hinds

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.