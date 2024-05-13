Top track

Villagers - That Golden Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Villagers: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Mon, 13 May, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £13.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Villagers - That Golden Time
Got a code?

About

We'll be welcoming shop fave- Villagers into the shop to celebrate his new album with an intimate instore & signing. It'll be a 'golden time'!

• The release date for physical copies of this album is 10/5/24. You will be able to collect the album at the sh...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Villagers

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.