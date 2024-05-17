Top track

Maya Lakhani - The Line

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.



Get In Her Ears w/ Maya Lakhani

Sebright Arms
Fri, 17 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8

About

In May, Get In Her Ears returns to Sebright Arms for another night celebrating women and non-binary folk in music! We'll be hosting the debut headline gig of British Indian rock powerhouse Maya Lakhani. Support comes from Slung (Katie from Sit Down's new p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Get In Her Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maya Lakhani, Comic Sans

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG

Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

