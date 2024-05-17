DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In May, Get In Her Ears returns to Sebright Arms for another night celebrating women and non-binary folk in music! We'll be hosting the debut headline gig of British Indian rock powerhouse Maya Lakhani. Support comes from Slung (Katie from Sit Down's new p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.