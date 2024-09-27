DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Go! Team

New Century
Fri, 27 Sept, 6:00 pm
From £26.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About The Go! Team

Characterised by a patchwork of samples and warped instrumentals, the discography of The Go! Team features its own unmistakable uplifting groove. Formed in Brighton, the seven-piece introduced their blend of hip-hop, garage rock and cheerleader chants on 2 Read more

Event information

Pink Dot presents The Go! Team: Thunder, Lightning Strike 20th Anniversary Tour

It’s 20 years since the release of The Go! Team’s debut album ‘Thunder, Lightning, Strike’ and to celebrate the band have announced a series of shows in the UK and Ireland...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Pink Dot
Lineup

The Go! Team

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open6:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

