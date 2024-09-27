DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Characterised by a patchwork of samples and warped instrumentals, the discography of The Go! Team features its own unmistakable uplifting groove. Formed in Brighton, the seven-piece introduced their blend of hip-hop, garage rock and cheerleader chants on 2
Read more
Pink Dot presents The Go! Team: Thunder, Lightning Strike 20th Anniversary Tour
It’s 20 years since the release of The Go! Team’s debut album ‘Thunder, Lightning, Strike’ and to celebrate the band have announced a series of shows in the UK and Ireland...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.