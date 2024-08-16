Top track

Your Hand in Mine

Explosions in the Sky, plus Eva Lunny

CHALK
Fri, 16 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £38.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

plus support from Eva Lunny

Texas instrumental quartet Explosions in the Sky are acclaimed for their cathartic, heavily dynamic instrumental rock songs and their extensive soundtrack work. With a reputation for scathingly intense live performances, the gr...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Explosions In The Sky, Eva Lunny

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

