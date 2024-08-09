Top track

CCCP - Fedeli alla Linea | SEI Festival

Palazzo Marchesale
Fri, 9 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsMelpignano
€52.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I CCCP - Fedeli alla Linea live a Melpignano per il SEI Festival!

Ben lontani da un’operazione nostalgica, sempre liberi da etichette e confini, la band torna a grande richiesta per parlare al mondo di oggi, in un live tra il sacro e il profano dove...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Coolclub.

Lineup

CCCP – Fedeli alla Linea

Venue

Palazzo Marchesale

Via Roma, 19, 73020 Melpignano LE, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

