DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Last Dance: Leftfield & Orbital

Dreamland Margate
Sat, 14 Sept, 5:30 pm
GigsMargate
£55.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Please note DDA tickets are only sold direct from the venue at www.dreamland.co.uk

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Soundcrash.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leftfield, Orbital

Venue

Dreamland Margate

49-51 Marine Terrace, Margate, Kent CT9 1XJ
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

