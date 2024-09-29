Top track

Zheani

Underground Arts
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
About Zheani

A woman is ground down and shredded by the masses of mankind. Her individual spirit and connection to the great Mother is disrupted by the shriek of the modern world. An unnatural cacophony makes it near impossible to hear the turning of the earth. Listen Read more

Event information

Zheani with Buttress & Zand at Underground Arts

Sunday, September 29, 2024

The Maenad World Tour

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, UA Merch, Private Events,...

This is a 21+ event
Underground Arts Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zheani, BUTTRESS, Zand

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

