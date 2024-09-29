DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A woman is ground down and shredded by the masses of mankind. Her individual spirit and connection to the great Mother is disrupted by the shriek of the modern world. An unnatural cacophony makes it near impossible to hear the turning of the earth. Listen
Zheani with Buttress & Zand at Underground Arts
Sunday, September 29, 2024
The Maenad World Tour
Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM
21+
