Generation 90 vs 2000 : 100% années 90 et 2000

Concorde Atlantique
Sat, 17 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €12.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GENERATION 90-2000 : La soirée 100% Années 90-2000
Saison d'été : Tous les Samedis de 23h à 06h
Bateau Concorde Atlantique (2 étages + Grande terrasse semi couverte)
+ de 800 fêtards attendus

Tu as grandi dans les années 90-2000 ? Ta bouche était a...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Noctambuzz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Concorde Atlantique

23 Quai Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

