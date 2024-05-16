DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Knock2Bag Comedy Night with Jamali Maddix

MOTH Club
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The biggest names. The hottest new acts. The best mixed bills.

Knock2bag Comedy Night, one of Time Out’s top 5 comedy clubs in London, weekly at MOTH Club, bringing you an eclectic mix of big names and handpicked ‘ones to watch’.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Knock2Bag.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JAMALI MADDIX, Amy Annette, Will Rowland and 3 more

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

