Liturgy + Silver Waves

Strange Brew
Sat, 24 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Liturgy is the project of Haela Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix, whose yearning, energetic “transcendental black metal” exists in the space between metal, experimental, classical music and sacred ritual. The band is simultaneously a platform for fine art and theology...

This is a 14+ event (14-17s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by DM Generation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Silver Waves, Liturgy

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

