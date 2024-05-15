Top track

Blue Eyes - Frank's Full Moon Saloon

MATTHEW LOGAN VASQUEZ w/JUSTIN & THE COSMICS

Raccoon Motel
Wed, 15 May, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Performing LIVE, MATTHEW LOGAN VASQUEZ w/special guests JUSTIN & THE COSMICS!!!

ABOUT MATTHEW LOGAN VASQUEZ ::

Matthew Logan Vasquez’s writing goes where he goes. Synonymous with the sound of Southern California in the early 2000s, MLV’s first and most p...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Raccoon Motel.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew Logan Vasquez, Justin & The Cosmics

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

