Top track

Undying - Echoes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Undying

New Cross Inn
Thu, 21 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Undying - Echoes
Got a code?

About

Undying

Legendary vegan metallic hardcore, back in the UK after 20 years for 1 show only. Formed in 1998 by members of Catharsis, Day of Suffering, and other classic North Carolina outfits, Undying set a new standard for hardcore with their debut EP. On t...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life and Doomstar Bookings.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sentience, Cauldron, Undying

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.