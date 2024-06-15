Top track

Thelma and the Sleaze - Black Car

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Two Nights of Thelma and the Sleeze- Sat Night 2

Belltown Yacht Club
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Thelma and the Sleaze - Black Car
Got a code?

About

Doors 8pm, Music 9pm

with Linda from Work

Thelma and the Sleaze is an independent all-female, queer southern rock band from Nashville, Tennessee. The group is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitar player Lauren "LG" Gilbert and features an evolving...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thelma and the Sleaze

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.