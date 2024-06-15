DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunnbrella + Hongza + Sun Spot

MOTH Club
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunnbrella is the project of London-based musician and producer David Zbirka that rides the line between shoegaze and chronically online pop. Fresh off supporting Brooklyn indie legends Beach Fossils on their UK tour and having just released their new “gli...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hongza, Sun Spot, sunnbrella

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.