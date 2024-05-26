Top track

Bonheur

Vieux Farka Touré

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
Sun, 26 May, 7:30 pm
£38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Vieux Farka Touré returns to the UK to tour, for the first time, his traditional acoustic quartet. He’ll bring his own compositions to the stage as well as his father’s well loved classics.

Vieux Farka Touré has firmly cemented his name and star power alo...

Under 14s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Earth Cruises and Ear Trumpet.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gardner Center Rd, Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

