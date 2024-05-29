Top track

Cataracts

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dancing Plague + Mvtant

Le Molotov
Wed, 29 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cataracts
Got a code?

About

DANCING PLAGUE [Darkwave - USA]

Dancing Plague de Portland, Oregon, produit une musique dark electronic d'une intensité sourde, mais étonnamment émotionnelle. Depuis la naissance du projet solo en 2015, Dancing Plague a sorti quatre albums et quatre EP,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MVTANT, Dancing Plague

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.