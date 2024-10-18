DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Long Ryders were and are the founders of Alt-country, a musical genre which did not exist before they burned so brightly in the eighties, and are a key link in the Americana chain, uniting Gram Parsons’ Flying Burrito Bros with Wilco and the Jayhawks.
