L'Impératrice

L'Olympia
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Quelques jours après avoir dévoilé son nouveau single « Me Da Igual », L’impératrice annonce une tournée internationale à l’automne 2024 !

Dans ce titre annonciateur, on sent poindre l’éclat des clubs et des nuits sans sommeil, des stroboscopes et des bou...

Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

L'Impératrice, Please

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

