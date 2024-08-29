Top track

Next to You

John Vincent III

Supersonic Records
Thu, 29 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€18.50

About

Les moins de 16 ans doivent être accompagnés d'un tuteur légal (les autorisations parentales ne seront pas acceptées).

Une pièce d’identité vous sera demandée à l’entrée de la salle.

Après une tournée pour présenter son acclamé et auto-produit premier al...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Vincent III

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

