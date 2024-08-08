Top track

SUNSET SHOW 8 Agosto • FestiValle 24

Giardino della Kolymbethra | FestiValle
Thu, 8 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsAgrigento
€15.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bloom
Concerto al tramonto speciale Rosa Brunello live band + 33 giri di Parole (talk con ospiti speciali Alex Paletta (radio capital), yazz ahmed (UK) - modera Antonio Pancamo Puglia).

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione di Promozione Sociale FestiValle.

Rosa Brunello, Yazz Ahmed

Giardino della Kolymbethra | FestiValle

Viale Caduti di Marzabotto, 92100 Agrigento AG, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

