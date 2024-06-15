DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DROP x OffWeek Open-Air (DAY PARTY)

La Terrrazza
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an electrifying night of beats, rhythm, and euphoria as we bring back the magic of last year's sold-out event during the most iconic week of the season!

This year we return with an incredible lineup composed of Dam Swindle, Kirollus, and Demuj...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por DROP Dance Society.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dam Swindle, Demuja, KIROLLUS

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

