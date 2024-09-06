Top track

Bite Back

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Dead Daisies + The Treatment & The Bites

CHALK
Fri, 6 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £37.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bite Back
Got a code?

About

Hard Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have the spirit of rock in their DNA!

Featuring an all-star cast of musicians that have performed with the likes of Motley Crue, Whitesnake, Deep Purple, Ozzy Ozborne and many more, The Dead Dasies are here to prove t...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bites, The Treatment, The Dead Daisies

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.