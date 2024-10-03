Top track

Drift

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Akpro

Corsica Studios
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drift
Got a code?

About

Lauded last year as Best Acts of The Great Escape (NME) and a Rising Star of 2024 nomination (The Face), South-Londoner Sam Akpro kicked off the new year on his new worldwide label home ANTI- with his A-listed BBC radio hit ‘Death By Entertainment’. With a...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Akpro, Pretty V

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.