Sunburned Hand of the Man - COMBO TICKET

Cafe OTO
11 Oct - 13 Oct
GigsLondon
£50

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Sunburned Hand of the Man (COMBO TICKET) - This ticket grants you entry to all three nights

£50 - Cafe OTO - 11th - 13th October 2024

Supports:

Friday: Astral Social Club, Omni Selassi

Saturday: Vibracathedral Orchestra, Pete...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Sunburned Hand of the Man, Baba Yaga's Hut, Omni Selassi and 4 more

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL

Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

