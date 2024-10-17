Top track

Venice Heath - Indoor Swimming Pool

Venice Heath live at Colours Hoxton

Colours Hoxton
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gotobeat is excited to once again team up with COLOURS HOXTON to bring Venice Heath live on Thursday, 17th October.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venice Heath

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
