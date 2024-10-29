Top track

Joshua Hyslop + Special Guest

Citizen Vinyl
Tue, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us on Tuesday, October 29, for an evening with Vancouver based singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop. Special guest to be announced. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $15 advance / $20 at the door.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
Lineup

Joshua Hyslop

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

