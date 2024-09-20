DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds + special guests

The Garage
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following the 19 April 2024 release of "That Delicious Vice", and just back from a wildly successful tour of Australia, Kid Congo & The PInk Monkey Birds today announce additional live shows for this Summer/Fall. Kid was also part of the "Old Punks" Focus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 14th Floor Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

