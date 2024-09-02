Top track

Curtis Harding - Need Your Love

Curtis Harding

Band on the Wall
Mon, 2 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Curtis Harding

Curtis Harding has always had a penchant for '70s soul music, and the decade has come to dominate his look, too. The Atlanta singer regularly wears rhinestone-encrusted sunglasses, silken shirts and brightly coloured suits – but his sound is much more than

Posted by DICE

Event information

Price includes a £1 venue restoration levy.

This is an 10+ event. Under 16s need to be accompanied by a responsible adult. I.D required

Presented by Now Wave.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Curtis Harding

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

