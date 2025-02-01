DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kikuo

Manchester Academy 2
Sat, 1 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
From £29.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Communion ONE presents

Kikuo

The VIP upgrade requires a GA ticket purchase to be used.

Includes:

  • Early entry
  • Meet & Greet with the artist
All Ages (under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18).
Presented by Communion ONE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kikuo

Venue

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.