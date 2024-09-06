DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Diomedes with guests at The Gunners

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to present The Diomedes live at The Gunners in Highbury on Friday, September 6th.

7:30pm —> Doors

—> HEARING TESTS

—> ANGEL

—> THE DIOMEDES

THE DIOMEDES - Electropunk; waves of fuzz, earth rattling drums and cinematic/chaotic sound...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.