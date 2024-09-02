DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Queen of Fafra gospel comes to the 100 Club for one night only, bringing her incredible band with her made up of young talents from her home town in Ghana.
Florence has been wowing festival audiences up and down the UK and EU this summer and delivers...
