DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Suitman Jungle and Fran Lobo + Oscar Mic + Raisa K

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Suitman Jungle & Fran Lobo

Suitman jungle performs at PDV to celebrate the release of sophomore album ‘5 Days To The Weekend’ which features Fran Lobo and who is joining us onstage for this high-energy live set. Suitman Jungle is a survival manual for tho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscar Mic, Suitman Jungle, Fran Lobo

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs