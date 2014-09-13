Top track

Sin Sentido & Fe de Ratas - Puta Resaka

AIRA + SIN SENTIDO

El Sótano
13 Sept - 14 Sept
GigsMadrid
From €10

About

AIRA + SIN SENTIDO EN LA SALA EL SÓTANO

Aira es el proyecto musical de Fran García, un músico salmantino que ha buscado siempre llevar sus inquietudes y creaciones al ámbito del rock, con una experiencia en distintos formatos de más de 10 años. Desde que...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

