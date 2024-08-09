DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Baile Mad

El Sol
Fri, 9 Aug, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

𝔅aile

DJs

Bruni, Crisdelarue, Mc Zanquetta

🇧🇷 Consurso de Twerk

🇧🇷 Flash Tattoo

Afrobeat, Funk brasileiro & Mandelão

Flash Tattoo | DJS | 🇧🇷 Urban&Art

📢 Entradas con copa:

➡️ POUCAS EARLY BIRD 14€ en dice

➡️ ENTRADA Anticipada 18€ en dice...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol, Baile y Guacamayo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.