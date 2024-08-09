DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝔅aile
DJs
Bruni, Crisdelarue, Mc Zanquetta
🇧🇷 Consurso de Twerk
🇧🇷 Flash Tattoo
Afrobeat, Funk brasileiro & Mandelão
Flash Tattoo | DJS | 🇧🇷 Urban&Art
📢 Entradas con copa:
➡️ POUCAS EARLY BIRD 14€ en dice
➡️ ENTRADA Anticipada 18€ en dice...
