BREAKDOWN OF SANITY
• Unica data italiana •
Una delle band simbolo dell'ondata metalcore degli anni '10, finalmente arrivano in Italia per un vero show da headliner, ad oltre 10 anni dal loro unico passaggio nel nostro paese.
13.09.2024 • Slaughter Club...
