Breakdown of Sanity - The Writer

Breakdown Of Sanity | unica data italiana

Slaughter Club
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

BREAKDOWN OF SANITY

• Unica data italiana •

Una delle band simbolo dell'ondata metalcore degli anni '10, finalmente arrivano in Italia per un vero show da headliner, ad oltre 10 anni dal loro unico passaggio nel nostro paese.

13.09.2024 • Slaughter Club...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BAM Booking & Versus Music Project

Lineup

Breakdown of Sanity, INVERNO

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

