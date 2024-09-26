Top track

Get Weird

North by North, tidal.wav, The Sounds of Many

miniBar
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$15.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

North By North returns to miniBar and brings some of their KC frients.

8pm Sounds of Many

9pm North by North

10pm tidal.wav

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

North by North

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

