Top track

Deerhoof - Milk Man

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deerhoof, Ekko Astral, model home

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Thu, 26 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$35.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deerhoof - Milk Man
Got a code?

About

Art rock icons Deerhoof headline the Ruins alongside Washington DC's Ekko Astral and model home.

18+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deerhoof, Ekko Astral, Model Home

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.