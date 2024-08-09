Top track

CLUB FESSÉE • Claques Olympiques

Le Mazette
Fri, 9 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

En ces temps de Jeux Olympiques, notre soirée "Club Fessée" revient et avec un line up à la hauteur 💿

La Main Room sera investie par l'excellent digger Maxime DB aux touches électro, Gabriel Belabbas avec son energie positive et ses sets eclectiques et C...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maxime DB, Gabriel Belabbas

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

