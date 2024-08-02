Top track

WAH WAH LIVE // MILLIE MOUNTAIN (LIVE) // SOUL // JAZZ // DISCO // HOUSE

Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Soulful independent record label Wah Wah 45s return with another of their infamous parties at Grow, starting off out on terrace with family favourites Frankson and Ricardo dropping soulful summertime gems, then label bossman Dom Servini and special guests,...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Millie Mountain, Dom Servini, Millie Mountain and 1 more

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

